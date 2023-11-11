Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation works through night, mitigates rain damage

By Express News Service

POCOIMBATORE: Working on a war footing, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) cleared stagnant rainwater from inundated areas, desilted storm water drains and channels, pumped out the water from subways & railway underpasses and fixed damaged roads in the city.

With several areas of the city including Vadavalli, Gandhi Park, Gandhipuram, Lakshmi Mills, Ramanathapuram, and Kavundampalayam flooded due to the heavy rain since Wednesday night, the civic body officials worked through the night on Thursday to restore normalcy.

The director of municipal administration (DMA) Sivarasu inspected the rain-affected areas and desilting work on Thursday night and Friday Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran also inspected the affected areas.

By Friday morning, a damaged road and culvert near the IOB colony in ward 38 of West Zone were repaired. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC West Zone Chairperson KS Deivayanai Tamilmarai said, “We have installed new culverts, put sandbags and sand on the sides and have put some wet mix on the top for the people to commute through. The damaged bridge has been fixed and the transport has been resumed within 24 hours.”

She added that the current measures to fix the bridge are temporary and the civic body will take permanent measures to fix it after the monsoon ends.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

POCOIMBATORE: Working on a war footing, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) cleared stagnant rainwater from inundated areas, desilted storm water drains and channels, pumped out the water from subways & railway underpasses and fixed damaged roads in the city. With several areas of the city including Vadavalli, Gandhi Park, Gandhipuram, Lakshmi Mills, Ramanathapuram, and Kavundampalayam flooded due to the heavy rain since Wednesday night, the civic body officials worked through the night on Thursday to restore normalcy. The director of municipal administration (DMA) Sivarasu inspected the rain-affected areas and desilting work on Thursday night and Friday Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran also inspected the affected areas.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); By Friday morning, a damaged road and culvert near the IOB colony in ward 38 of West Zone were repaired. Speaking to TNIE, CCMC West Zone Chairperson KS Deivayanai Tamilmarai said, “We have installed new culverts, put sandbags and sand on the sides and have put some wet mix on the top for the people to commute through. The damaged bridge has been fixed and the transport has been resumed within 24 hours.” She added that the current measures to fix the bridge are temporary and the civic body will take permanent measures to fix it after the monsoon ends. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp