Dravidian-model schemes will be expanded across country soon: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The central government will undergo a major change soon and the Dravidian-model schemes will be expanded all over the country, said Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi during the Makkal Kalam meet at Pallakurichi panchayat near Sathankulam. The parliamentarian has been conducting such meetings across the district to receive grievances from the public. On Thursday and Friday, she convened the meetings at various places in Sathankulam Union.

Addressing the public at Pallakurichi, Kanimozhi said owing to the persistent efforts of Dravidian movements, a large number of people from oppressed castes have attained higher education degrees. "Kalaignar (former chief minister M Karunanidhi) provided educational assistance to people from all categories, including those from dominant castes. The DMK has been fighting for providing education, self-respect and state rights to everyone," she said.

"The Dravidian model governance by Chief Minister MK Stalin has piqued the interest of several states. Several state governments and even the union government are launching schemes that have been pioneered by the DMK government. There will be a major change at the centre soon and a Dravidian-model government will be formed for the benefit of the whole country," the MP added.

