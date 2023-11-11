‘Follow norms to make a mark in US textile market’

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) and Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP) organised a workshop on compliance standards for exporters on Friday.

Textile units in Tiruppur should follow compliance with international rules and US certification standards to grow, the participants were informed.

Addressing exporters, American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) Senior Vice President (policy) Nate Herman said, “For the past eight months, there has been a change in the customer's preference in US market. There is less consumption and import of apparel, footwear and other items. But this doesn’t mean there is a recession in the US.

But people have started spending more on travel, leisure, restaurants etc. Besides, low consumption in the US market, China still accounts for the major share. India comes under the distant fourth place. The US government advises its industries to check for suppliers from other countries apart from China, and India can fill up the gap. And compliance and certifications of US and International standards are essential for growth”

WRAP CEO and president Avedis H Seferian said, “US government has been uncomfortable with China for several reasons for many years. It has time and time again asked its business leaders to choose other markets in Asia for supplying goods to the US. They found Vietnam as the perfect choice, but capacity and infrastructure weren’t enough to feed the US market.

They realised India could be the perfect choice, given the size and magnitude to execute large orders. Besides, the Indian knitwear industry has a complete vertical setup and process, which offers system output. But, following certification and audit standards fixed by the US government can ensure the growth of the industry.” Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) vice president V Elangovan, and Best Corporation managing director Rajkumar Ramasamy also spoke on the occasion.

