Forest Department to plant 59,000 native tree saplings in Nilgiris

NILGIRIS: To ensure food availability to wild elephants, officials of the Gudalur forest department have started planting saplings of native trees near the forest boundaries across the division. The department plans to complete planting 59,000 saplings at Nadukani, Pitharkadu, Cherambadi and Pandalur during the NE monsoon.

Officials have already planted 10,000 saplings in gap areas inside tea plantations and 90 percent of the trees are growing well. Between 8 and 10 native species including naval (Jamun), rosewood, bamboo, and venteak are being planted.

"We have been planting 100 saplings in one hectare. Gudalur forest division is known for severe human-elephant conflict. The division connects Mudumalai with Kerala Nilambur, and over the years lot of forest area has been converted into tea plantations, houses, etc However recent surrender of Tantea forest leased lands back to the forest department provides an opportunity to mitigate human-elephant conflict," said a senior forest department official

"The department has been modifying the landscape to suit it according to the needs of elephants, tigers, dholes, etc. Invasive alien species are removed which promotes grass growth. We have also constructed check dams to improve water availability for the wild animals. Afforestation in low tea density areas with native tree species and efforts are on to create an original ecosystem,"

When asked about the uprooting of tea bushes, a senior officer remained noncommittal at this stage as it involves huge funding and susceptibility to erosion. Recent sightings of tigers across the division have also brought joy to forest officials and conservationists.

