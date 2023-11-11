Home States Tamil Nadu

Madurai Kamaraj University constitutes four-member panel to look into overwritten marks' complaint

Madurai Kamaraj University

Madurai Kamaraj University College. (Photo | Express)

By Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam
Express News Service

MADURAI: Amid the ongoing row over marks overwritten on the answer scripts of a few students of the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU), which allegedly led to their results being withheld, the MKU has constituted a four-member committee to look into the issue. The panel is expected to submit its report on November 15.

Results for the semester examinations held in April, some undergraduate students of MKU alleged, were withheld. This, they said, affected final-year students, those looking to pursue higher education, as well as those opting for jobs. TNIE reached out to the MKU's examination wing, which said that the difference between the marks in the first and second rounds of re-evaluation was jarring and that the Vice Chancellor's permission would be sought for a third round of re-evaluation. The official clarified that university authorities found discrepancies in the second round, which caused the results to be withheld.

The Official had further said that they suspect that some staff members received cash from students in lieu of pass marks in 11 subjects. The answer scripts and mark-entry sheets of a few students are currently under investigation, the official had said. Following the spate of complaints, the MKU authorities conducted an inquiry and caught some staff members red-handed. They are awaiting further action.

Following the publication of TNIE's report, on November 4, the MKU formed a four-member team, led by syndicate member and Professor M Thangaraj, department of Computer Science, from the school of Information Technology. Other members include Professors R Shanmugavel, D Ganesh, and S Murugesan.

Speaking to TNIE, Registrar in-charge M Ramakrishnan confirmed the same, and said that the team is expected to submit their findings on November 15. Further action will be taken based on the committee's report.

