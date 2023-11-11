People understand Rs 1K aid must not go to those who don’t need it: CM Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Underscoring the point that the DMK government has been very keen on providing the monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 under the Kalaignar Urimai Thittam only to eligible women heads of families who need it, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the people have accepted this goodwill intention of the government and this understanding has silenced the critics of this scheme.

“Many have criticised the stand of the government that the monthly honorarium would be paid only to the eligible women heads of families saying the government is acting contrary to the DMK’s electoral promise. But, ration card holders have realised the objective of norms fixed and of the 2.24 crore card holders, only 1.63 crores applied for an honorarium. This understanding on the part of the people vindicated the norms fixed for the scheme. Hence, those who criticised the scheme have become silent now,” he explained.

The clarification assumes importance since opposition parties have been faulting the DMK government for failing to fulfil its promise to give the monthly honorarium to all women heads of families. Stalin made these remarks while commencing the disbursal of the honorarium to 7.35 lakh new women beneficiaries chosen from appeals filed by women whose applications were rejected earlier and from fresh applications. The CM also presented ATM cards to six women on the occasion.

Stalin said though this is a massive scheme having more than one crore beneficiaries, it has been implemented so far without giving any room for complaints. The honorarium for fresh beneficiaries was credited to their account on November 9. The government is keen that no eligible women should be left out of this scheme.

He also said the authorities are scrutinising more appeals and those who would be found eligible would get the honorarium from December. “To date, a total of 1,13,84,300 beneficiaries have been covered under this scheme. This work will continue until all eligible women get this honorarium,” he asserted.

Stating that he had been undergoing treatment for fever and throat pain for the past few days, Stalin said he could not remain without meeting people. Simultaneously, ministers commenced the disbursal of honorarium to freshly added women beneficiaries at government functions across the state.

