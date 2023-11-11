Streets around Dharmapuri bus stand turn parking lots

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Ahead of Deepavali, streets around the Dharmapuri bus stand were closed to vehicles and are temporarily being used for parking. On Friday, a heavy influx of people was observed at the Dharmapuri bus stop. To ensure that operations of TNSTC buses and private buses are not disrupted, police closed the roads around the bus stand with barricades. and converted them as temporary parking lots for two-wheelers.

Speaking to TNIE, R Kumaresan, a resident of Bharathipuram, said, “Along the Dharmapuri - Salem state highways, it is impossible to move between the Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital and the Four roads junction. Every vacant area has become a parking stand. Most shops do not have parking spaces and the roads are used for parking vehicles. Over the years this has become a common sight and people are used to it”, he said.

A shopkeeper near the bus stand, S Poomani, said, “The vicinity of the bus stand is a hotspot for people during the Deepavali, as there are hundreds of roadside shops temporarily set up. So traffic is quite high here. The Siddha Veerapa Street road, the Municipality roads, Sengodipuram and dozens of other streets have become parking areas. Further bus stand has been overcrowded since Thursday night as people started leaving for their homes for the Deepavali festival.”

A police officer said, “To prevent crime and other traffic violations, we have taken necessary steps. Over 70% of the shops around the municipality have been equipped with CCTV cameras. As for the traffic constraints we have been spreading awareness over the past few weeks. Many of the major textile businesses surround the bus stand and ahead of Deepavali, thousands of people gather in these areas.”

“To ensure buses are not disrupted and to prevent severe traffic jams, vehicles are not allowed in some areas. We predict severe traffic in the municipality on Saturday and parking remains a huge problem as most businesses do not own designated parking areas,” he added.

