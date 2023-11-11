Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu government reduces peak hour power charges for small industries

The govt has also agreed to provide a subsidy of Rs 196.10 crore to the power utility to compensate for the non-collection of peak hour charges.

Published: 11th November 2023 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In response to the MSMEs appeal, the state government has decreased time of day charges (peak hour electricity charges) from 25% to 15% and reduced 50% solar roof top network charges for industries classified under the LT IIIB category.

The government order issued on Friday stated, “Directions were given to the energy department to issue a necessary policy directive to the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission to provide subsidy to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation.”

The state government has also agreed to provide a subsidy of Rs 196.10 crore to the power utility to compensate for the non-collection of peak hour charges and the reduction of solar roof top network charges until the installation of smart meters.

Through this initiative, 3.37 small industries will benefit across the state.

