Tamil Nadu: Special team to trace pollutants causing foaming in Avaniyapuram tank

Published: 11th November 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Madurai corporation has deputed a special team to investigate the excessive foam formation in the Ayyanpappakudi tank, in Avaniyapuram. A primary study revealed that it was due to the release of industrial waste. Nearby industries will be inspected to look for the accused.

Large balls of white foam formed in the outlet canal of the Ayyanpappakudi tank and were seen floating into areas, including the airport road, causing menace to vehicles. The excessive foam indicated the extreme levels of pollution in the irrigation tank. Locals alleged that the sewage treatment plant near the tank has polluted the water.

Kannan, of Avaniyapuram, said that the water from the canals is used to irrigate farmlands in the locality, and added that the foam is a frequent occurrence. Water from the tank, he said, could affect crops, and requested action.

Speaking to TNIE, city Corporation Commissioner Madhubalan said, "Fences have been laid on the bank of the channel to prevent the foam from coming onto roads. A team has been deputed to inspect the area. We have clarified that there has been no discharge from the STP. Primary reports state that it is caused by industrial waste, being directed illegally into the tank."

He added that samples have been taken for testing to find the components of pollution which is causing such foaming. Based on the results, the corporation will be inspecting all local industries to find out those responsible.

