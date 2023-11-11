Home States Tamil Nadu

TNIE Impact: Proposal being prepared for drainage pits at Dalit colony in TN's Tiruvallur district

Sources said the officials are preparing a proposal to be sent to the government for the construction of drainage pits.

Published: 11th November 2023 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2023 11:31 AM

Residents of Arunthathiyar colony in Jagirmangalam village in Tiruvallur have to walk nearly a kilometre to attend nature’s call.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Following a report published in TNIE under the title ‘An open defecation-free village with not a single usable toilet’ on Thursday, the officials of the local body in Tiruvallur inspected Arunthathiyar Colony, home to 80 families, in the district. 

Sources said the officials are preparing a proposal to be sent to the government for the construction of drainage pits. K Kaliammal, Block Development Officer, Thiruvalangadu block in Tiruvallur district, said since all the houses have structures for toilets, leach pits, covered porous-walled chambers that allow the water to soak into the ground might be constructed for the families.

“Some houses have pits that are not functional, these will be readied. We are preparing the proposal, and it will be soon sent to the government,” said Kaliammal. The official said, “We also checked for a space to construct a community toilet, but there was no space for it in the village,” she added. The team also inspected Rajapadmapuram, neighbouring village of Arunthathiyar colony, the officials said.

