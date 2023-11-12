Adverse weather may accentuate Chennai's air trouble on Diwali day 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Unfavourable weather conditions may exacerbate the air pollution in Chennai on Sunday (Deepavali day) as pollutants from the northern regions of the country may be pushed to the south due to still-weather condition, meteorologists said.

Customary bursting of firecrackers may lead to smog-like condition during early morning and evening hours and with the easterlies (sea breeze) going weak and winds from north dominating till Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) may drop to ‘poor’ level, experts said.

The AQI in Chennai was 120 on Saturday morning. As per the National Air Monitoring Programme, AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as “moderately polluted” and may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, and may adversely affect children, elderly people and those with heart issues.

When contacted, a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) attributed the sudden dip in air quality to prevailing overcast conditions that slow down the dispersion rate of pollutants.

‘Going by latest WHO guidelines, Chennai polluted’

“All the particulate matter emitted by vehicles and other sources remain suspended in lower atmosphere due to still weather. It is called the tunneling effect.” Meteorologists also said due to high humidity levels, pollutants get absorbed by moisture in the air. In the absence of wind and bright sunshine, these pollutants will not disperse easily.

As a result, air quality will dip under hazy conditions. There are seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in Chennai and an analysis of pollution data during different intervals on Saturday show high pollution level in Perungudi with AQI of 165 followed by Arumbakkam 136, Royapuram 119, Kodungaiyur 112, Manali 107, and Velachery 84. With an AQI of 81, Alandur was the least polluted.

The prominent pollutant in all these places is PM 2.5. Particulate Matter 2.5 refers to inhalable pollutants of diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (more than 100 times thinner than a human hair) that remain suspended in the air for longer time. PM 2.5 levels crossed 300 µg/m3 in Kodungaiyur as against the permissible limit of 60µg/m3 on Saturday.

TNPCB officials said extra monitoring stations in have been set-up. Power plants in North Chennai are the major source of pollution in the city. As Chennai is a coastal city, sea breeze helps keep pollution levels under check. However, experts say if WHO’s recent air quality guidelines are factored in, Chennai must be rated as polluted. The revised guidelines say 25 µg/m3 is the safe PM 2.5 levels for 24-hour average. India’s air pollution standards, last revised in 2009, are more liberal compared to WHO guidelines.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Unfavourable weather conditions may exacerbate the air pollution in Chennai on Sunday (Deepavali day) as pollutants from the northern regions of the country may be pushed to the south due to still-weather condition, meteorologists said. Customary bursting of firecrackers may lead to smog-like condition during early morning and evening hours and with the easterlies (sea breeze) going weak and winds from north dominating till Tuesday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) may drop to ‘poor’ level, experts said. The AQI in Chennai was 120 on Saturday morning. As per the National Air Monitoring Programme, AQI between 101 and 200 is categorised as “moderately polluted” and may cause breathing discomfort to people with lung diseases such as asthma, and may adversely affect children, elderly people and those with heart issues. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When contacted, a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) attributed the sudden dip in air quality to prevailing overcast conditions that slow down the dispersion rate of pollutants. ‘Going by latest WHO guidelines, Chennai polluted’ “All the particulate matter emitted by vehicles and other sources remain suspended in lower atmosphere due to still weather. It is called the tunneling effect.” Meteorologists also said due to high humidity levels, pollutants get absorbed by moisture in the air. In the absence of wind and bright sunshine, these pollutants will not disperse easily. As a result, air quality will dip under hazy conditions. There are seven Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations in Chennai and an analysis of pollution data during different intervals on Saturday show high pollution level in Perungudi with AQI of 165 followed by Arumbakkam 136, Royapuram 119, Kodungaiyur 112, Manali 107, and Velachery 84. With an AQI of 81, Alandur was the least polluted. The prominent pollutant in all these places is PM 2.5. Particulate Matter 2.5 refers to inhalable pollutants of diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres (more than 100 times thinner than a human hair) that remain suspended in the air for longer time. PM 2.5 levels crossed 300 µg/m3 in Kodungaiyur as against the permissible limit of 60µg/m3 on Saturday. TNPCB officials said extra monitoring stations in have been set-up. Power plants in North Chennai are the major source of pollution in the city. As Chennai is a coastal city, sea breeze helps keep pollution levels under check. However, experts say if WHO’s recent air quality guidelines are factored in, Chennai must be rated as polluted. The revised guidelines say 25 µg/m3 is the safe PM 2.5 levels for 24-hour average. India’s air pollution standards, last revised in 2009, are more liberal compared to WHO guidelines. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp