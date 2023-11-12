Home States Tamil Nadu

Ambasamudram custodial torture: CB-CID to file chargesheet against suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh

The  CB-CID completed investigation and sent requests to the government seeking sanction to prosecute the officer, and the home department issued the orders on November 3.  

Suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the government according sanction to prosecute suspended IPS officer Balveer Singh on November 3, the CB-CID is all set to submit a final report before the special court handling CB-CID cases.

The officer, when he served as ASP in Ambasamudram, allegedly tortured 15 petty crime suspects by pulling out their teeth and assaulting them at police stations.

The  CB-CID completed investigation and sent requests to the government seeking sanction to prosecute the officer, and the home department issued the orders on November 3.  CB-CID is preparing chargesheets and will file them at the special court soon. Missing CCTV footage from the stations had increased complications, sources added.

It may be recalled that at least nineteen victims, including two minors, have so far accused Balveer Singh of torturing them during custody in Ambasamudram, Vikramasingapuram, Kallidaikurichi and Pappakudi police stations. At least 10 of them had said that their teeth were removed by Singh and his team of police personnel. One of the victims, Surya, after being allegedly threatened by police, retracted his statement saying that he broke his teeth in a fall. He has been missing for the past many days.  

