'Banana' Republic? Security tightened after 3.5k banana trees felled by gang in TN's Namakkal, 2nd incident in a month

By Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Unidentified miscreants cut down over 3,500 banana trees on a private farm near Jedarpalayam on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened on the 5-acre farm at Jedarpalayam near Paramathivelur, owned by S Elango Mani (42).

On Saturday, workers who arrived at the farm, found over 3,500 banana trees were destroyed. Following a complaint from Elango with Jedarpalayam police, Namakkal SP S Rajeshkannan arrived on the spot and conducted an investigation. The security was tightened around Jedarpalayam and efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects, said police.

It was only three weeks ago, that over 1,000 banana trees and over 500 arcea trees were cut down in Jedarpalayam. The police are yet to make an arrest on the case and are investigating whether the two incidents are connected or not.

