Celebrate a safe & happy Deepavali

CHENNAI: Making Deepavali safe and an occasion of celebration is everyone's responsibility. These are some of the advisories by authorities. As per the orders of the Supreme Court, only green crackers made of permitted chemicals that are environmentally friendly alone can be sold and burst. The Supreme Court had also ordered that crackers should be burst only between 6 am & 7 am and between 7 pm and 8 pm.

According to section 89 of The Environment (Protection) Rules, no firecrackers making more than 125 decibels of sound, be manufactured, used or sold. Chinese-made crackers should not be sold or used. People are advised not to burst crackers near easily inflammable articles. Bursting of firecrackers near motorcycles, scooters or places where petrol products are stored should be avoided. Negligently throwing lighted firecrackers should be avoided as they may cause a fire accident and cause injuries to the people who are nearby.

Bursting of crackers carelessly in places of public thoroughfare should be avoided. Bursting crackers after covering the same with tin-boxes; etc., should be avoided as it may lead to a serious explosion. The firing of rocket crackers near huts or multi-storeyed flats is completely banned. Keeping crackers near a candle/oil lamp should be avoided. The practice of drying the wet crackers near any stove or oven in the kitchen should be completely avoided. Children may be allowed to burst crackers only under the direct supervision of elders and not on their own.

Bursting crackers near thatched huts or houses should not be done. Smoking near firecracker shops is prohibited. Bursting/lighting of crackers near any crackers shop for advertisement or any competitions should be avoided. Firecracker shops should not use any chimneys, Candles or petromax lights either in the shop or nearby. Lighting incense sticks near firecrackers stalls or at home where crackers are stored should be avoided. Usage of matchboxes or fire-to-burst crackers should be avoided instead, people can use long incense sticks.

Bursting of crackers near cattle should be avoided as they may run helter-skelter causing accidents to pedestrians/motorists. In case of any fire accidents, the public is requested to immediately contact the Police Department and Fire & Rescue Department helpline no.112 and medical emergency 108.

