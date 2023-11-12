Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to construct two wells to tackle water stagnation

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Following the deaths of two men due to water logging issues in Coimbatore, the City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to construct two wells in the railway land near the Lanka Corner Junction to pump out the rainwater that gets stagnant in the railway underpass during heavy rains. The civic body has called on the Asian Development Bank (ADB) team to inspect the underpasses and subways and create a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to introduce permanent measures to tackle rain-related issues.

Due to inadequate drainage facilities in Coimbatore, during rains, water stagnates in several places in the city including the Lanka Corner Junction, the Avinashi Road flyover railway underpass, and the railway underpass near the Kikani School. Recently, two men, including a disabled person, died near the Lanka Corner Junction due to water logging issues. With back-to-back life losses, the demand for a permanent solution for the water logging problem has grown louder. In view of this, the civic body has planned to find a permanent solution with the help of the ADB expert team.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “Currently, the stormwater drains near the Lanka Corner Junction are being desilted. The underpass and roads get flooded within 25 minutes of just 50 mm of rainfall. There are high chances for 100 mm of rain and the situation will get worse during that time. In view of this, we’ve planned to construct a deep well of six meters in diameter in the Southern Railways’ Officers Rest House building located near the Coimbatore Railway Station. The stagnated water will be pumped into the well using 100 HP motor pumps. I have met the Southern Railway officials regarding this.”

He has invited a team of experts from the ADB, Chennai to conduct a study and find a permanent solution for the issue. After their inspection, a DPR will be sent to the government within a month and work will be expedited once funds are available, he added.

