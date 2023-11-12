History: Pasts unearthed to illuminate future

Bagalavan Perier B By

Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: History, as Ramesh Dhandapani sees it, is not something to be confined within the four walls of a classroom. For the 47-year-old assistant professor at Arignar Anna Government Arts College’s history department, it is a discipline that deepens one’s understanding of the past through which one can pave the way for a better future.

Ramesh’s passion for history has led him to explore various corners of the district, exploring ancient relics and artefacts ranging from urns and inscriptions to coins from different eras. Reflecting on his unconventional path, he shared, “My father initially hoped for me to become a lawyer and he enrolled me into a history undergraduate program with the same intention. However, my fascination with history led me to defy my father’s wishes and obtain a master’s degree in history, forsaking law altogether.”

Further fuelling his passion for history was a workshop hosted by the Tamil Nadu State Department of Archaeology during his post-graduation, which focused on inscriptions and temple art. The workshop sowed the seeds of a deep-rooted commitment to uncovering historical artefacts in and around Villupuram.

During his early days, Ramesh conducted research along the banks of Thenpennai river, where he discovered 22 idols of deities from the Pallava and Chola eras. These precious idols now adorn the community hall of Mundiyampakkam, Ramesh’s hometown, open for public viewing.

Describing the significance of his discoveries, Ramesh affirms, “These historical treasures are not just artistic representations; they also serve as windows into our country’s rich cultural past.” Ramesh also involves his students in his archaeological endeavours, teaching them how to identify locations based on records, conduct excavations, document findings, and ensure their preservation. He has established the Villupuram Historical Research Centre and organises cost-effective heritage tours to historical sites throughout Tamil Nadu, inviting participation from history students, the public, and archaeology enthusiasts.

Highlighting some of his remarkable discoveries, Ramesh proudly mentions, “I have unearthed a fourth-century tombstone with an inscription at Thumbur and pottery fragments dating back to Sangam periods in Parikkal both in 2004, 100 coins from Rajaraja Chola’s reign in Anichampalayam in 2008, and a 13th-century fort atop a hill near Gingee this year.”

At present, Ramesh is delving into the historical origins of the names of villages and towns in Villupuram. “I aspire to write a book based on my research about the nomenclature of villages and towns, as it holds numerous fascinating facts and historical narratives. Most of these names are associated with kings, prominent temples, and other significant aspects of their respective locales. For instance, the ancient name of Tindivanam was Kidangal, later renamed to honour Tindishwarar temple located there.”

(Edited by Nikhil Jayakrishnan)

