Three of family in Tamil Nadu fall ill after eating mushrooms collected from roadside

ERODE: Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, of a family, fell ill after cooking and eating mushrooms that sprouted on the roadside near Sathyamangalam in Erode.

According to the sources, M Gunasekaran(38), along with his Brinda (35) resides with his 2-year-old son at Kalaingar Nagar near Sathyamangalam. Both husband and wife are farm labourers. On Saturday as they were returning from work, Brinda saw mushrooms on the roadside near a private farm and plucked it. “The couple allegedly cooked and ate that mushroom on Saturday night and gave some to their son.

Shortly after, the three of them started vomiting and fainted. Neighbours admitted them to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital and later, all three were shifted to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police said that no case had been registered related to the incident as they cooked and ate mushrooms that were not edible. Valli Sathyamurthy, Dean of the Medical College Hospital said that all three are currently stable.

