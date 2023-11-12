Home States Tamil Nadu

Three of family in Tamil Nadu fall ill after eating mushrooms collected from roadside

The police said that no case had been registered related to the incident as they cooked and ate mushrooms that were not edible.

Published: 12th November 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Oyster mushrooms

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: Three persons, including a two-year-old boy, of a family, fell ill after cooking and eating mushrooms that sprouted on the roadside near Sathyamangalam in Erode.

According to the sources, M Gunasekaran(38), along with his Brinda (35) resides with his 2-year-old son at Kalaingar Nagar near Sathyamangalam. Both husband and wife are farm labourers. On Saturday as they were returning from work, Brinda saw mushrooms on the roadside near a private farm and plucked it. “The couple allegedly cooked and ate that mushroom on Saturday night and gave some to their son.

Shortly after, the three of them started vomiting and fainted. Neighbours admitted them to Sathyamangalam Government Hospital and later, all three were shifted to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital and are undergoing treatment.

The police said that no case had been registered related to the incident as they cooked and ate mushrooms that were not edible.  Valli Sathyamurthy, Dean of the Medical College Hospital said that all three are currently stable.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mushroom ill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp