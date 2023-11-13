Four-year-old Dalit girl dies in firecracker mishap in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

RANIPET: On Sunday night, a four-year-old Dalit girl named R. Navishka lost her life in Mambakkam's Adi Dravidar Residential area, located in Ranipet district. The event unfolded as the child's uncle, Vignesh, was setting off firecrackers while carrying her.

According to official sources, a firecracker ignited by Vignesh accidentally fell on R.Navishka resulting in severe injuries to her chest and abdomen. In response, the parents swiftly transported the injured girl to the nearby Public Health Centre. However, medical professionals at the centre recommended further treatment at Cheyyar Government Hospital, located 10 km away from the scene.

The parents rushed to Cheyyar GH, where duty doctors examined the child and, regrettably, declared her dead on the spot around 7:30 pm on Sunday. Official sources confirm that the young girl sustained severe injuries to her chest and abdomen.

Official sources have confirmed that, thus far, one causality has been reported in the Ranipet district.

