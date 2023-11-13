Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu files cases against 2,246 persons for bursting firecrackers in violation of SC direction

568 cases were registered in Chennai.

Published: 13th November 2023

Firecrackers

By PTI

CHENNAI: As many as 2,206 cases have been filed across Tamil Nadu for violating the Supreme Court's 2-hour cap for bursting firecrackers during Deepavali celebrations, the state police said on Monday.

The cases were filed against 2,246 persons for bursting firecrackers by breaching the fixed duration (6 to 7 in the morning and 7 pm to 8 pm) norm of the apex court, a state police release here said.

A total of 2,095 persons were arrested and later released on bail by police.

Out of the over 2,200 cases filed, a maximum of 568 were registered in Chennai.

Deepavali was celebrated on November 12.

