6 months after restoration, cracks appear on walkway near Manapparai pond in Tamil Nadu

Six months on, the pathway near the pond in ward 18 has developed cracks and some of the renovation work is still incomplete, according to P Kalyani, a resident.

Published: 14th November 2023 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

The visible cracks at the pedestrian pathway and the volleyball court at the middle of the Saanar Madai Kulam at the 18 th ward of Manapparai Municipality | Express.

By Nacchinarkkiniyan M
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A pedestrian pathway surrounding the Saanar Madai pond in Manapparai was recently renovated at a cost of Rs 56 lakh. However, the pond pathway thrown open to the public for recreational activities a few months ago has already sustained damage.

Six months on, the pathway near the pond in ward 18 has developed cracks and some of the renovation work is still incomplete, according to P Kalyani, a resident. "At least 300 residents use the newly constructed pathway for morning and evening walks, but they suffer due to poor infrastructure.

There are irregularities in the restoration work and cracks have appeared on the pathway," said K Mohamed Hussain, a CPI member, who recently submitted a petition to the municipality highlighting the issues. "The municipality converted a playground into a pond.

There is a volleyball net at the centre of the pond. The officials claimed to have desilted the pond without touching the volleyball net. An inquiry needs to be undertaken on the restoration work and repairs should be taken up immediately," he added. When TNIE contacted a senior official, he said the municipality will look into the issue and take action.

