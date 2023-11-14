Eco nod sought to double Ennore marine liquid terminal capacity

C Shivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to meet the demand for marine terminal facilities for petroleum products, Ennore Tank Terminal Private Limited (ETTPL) is seeking environmental clearance to augment the capacity of marine liquid terminal at Kamarajar port from 3 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 6 MMTPA at a cost of Rs 1.64 crore.

The decision to expand the capacity is being taken as private sector players like Reliance India Limited and Nayara Energy are expected to rely substantially on coastal movements from their refineries in the western region to service their share of demand in the southern region.

Sources said traffic in LPG is expected to grow at Ennore in view of the potential demand-supply gap in the immediate hinterland of Kamarajar Port. The requirement of domestic and industrial and auto LPG of entire north Tamil Nadu will be catered through storage terminal at Athipattu Pudhunagar and products will be handled through ETTPL’s marine liquid terminal.

Sources said the demand is likely to grow at 5-8% on an annual basis with Pradhan Mantri Ujwala Yojana being implemented across the country for supply and distribution of domestic LPG. Initially, the liquid berth was designed with a capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum and capable of handling import/export of all kinds of liquid and gaseous products, including petroleum products and LPG.

Sources said Ennore tank is planning to expand the capacity of LPG (refrigerated propane and butane) from 1,20 MMTPA to 1.60 MMTPA. Similarly, petroleum oil and lubricants (POL) capacity will be extended from 1.45 MMTPA to 3.20 MMTPA.

The capacity of black oil will be extended from 0.20 MMTPA to 0.90 MMTPA while that of chemicals and petrochemicals will be expanded to 0.30 MMTPA. The planning for marine liquid terminal will enable future expansions conveniently keeping in view the maximum vessel size and cargo traffic projections which may be envisaged in future. The project site falls in Coastal Regulation Zone-III.

