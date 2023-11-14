Land acquired for Dalits: Caste Hindu kills herself in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three members of a caste Hindu family in Sanamavu near Uddanapalli, who lost their appeal in the high court against the Krishnagiri district administration in a land acquisition case, attempted suicide on Wednesday. One woman died on Sunday night while two others were hospitalised. Over 80 people staged a road roko protest in Sanamavu on Monday afternoon, which brought traffic to a standstill for around three hours.

According to sources in the revenue department, land measuring 2.3 acres that was owned by Kari Ellappa, a caste Hindu resident of Sanamavu, was acquired by revenue department and allotted to 41 Dalit families by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department in the year 1999. Kari Ellappa went to court opposing this, and the legal battle lasted for over two decades. He died in 2016.

Recently, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of the Krishnagiri district administration. Following this, revenue officials tried to survey the land, but it was objected by members of Kari Ellappa’s family. On Wednesday, the adi dravidar’s welfare department officials tried to survey the land again, Opposing this, Kari Ellappa’s sons Manjunath (33), Murugesan (35) and his daughter-in-law Madevi (36) attempted suicide.They were admitted in Government Krishnagiri medical college hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Hosur. Madewi died on Sunday night while Manjunath was in critical condition. Murugesan was out of danger, police said.

After the postmortem, Madewi’s body reached the village on Monday, and her relatives staged a protest demanding to conduct her funeral in their land. Also, they condemned the district administration and demanded enhanced compensation for the land. Following the protest, over 150 police personnel, led by additional superintendent of police M Vivekanandan were deployed in the village.

Traffic between Rayakottai and Hosur was affected for three hours due to the protest. Shoolagiri tahsildar G Sakthivel told TNIE, that Ellappa’s family had appealed against the Madras High Court verdict in Supreme Court last week, but their petition was not accepted. He added that a sum of Rs 69,000 was offered to Ellappa for the land two decades ago, but he did not accept it and went to court.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the state health department helpline 104 for assistance)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Three members of a caste Hindu family in Sanamavu near Uddanapalli, who lost their appeal in the high court against the Krishnagiri district administration in a land acquisition case, attempted suicide on Wednesday. One woman died on Sunday night while two others were hospitalised. Over 80 people staged a road roko protest in Sanamavu on Monday afternoon, which brought traffic to a standstill for around three hours. According to sources in the revenue department, land measuring 2.3 acres that was owned by Kari Ellappa, a caste Hindu resident of Sanamavu, was acquired by revenue department and allotted to 41 Dalit families by Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department in the year 1999. Kari Ellappa went to court opposing this, and the legal battle lasted for over two decades. He died in 2016. Recently, the Madras High Court ruled in favour of the Krishnagiri district administration. Following this, revenue officials tried to survey the land, but it was objected by members of Kari Ellappa’s family. On Wednesday, the adi dravidar’s welfare department officials tried to survey the land again, Opposing this, Kari Ellappa’s sons Manjunath (33), Murugesan (35) and his daughter-in-law Madevi (36) attempted suicide.They were admitted in Government Krishnagiri medical college hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Hosur. Madewi died on Sunday night while Manjunath was in critical condition. Murugesan was out of danger, police said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After the postmortem, Madewi’s body reached the village on Monday, and her relatives staged a protest demanding to conduct her funeral in their land. Also, they condemned the district administration and demanded enhanced compensation for the land. Following the protest, over 150 police personnel, led by additional superintendent of police M Vivekanandan were deployed in the village. Traffic between Rayakottai and Hosur was affected for three hours due to the protest. Shoolagiri tahsildar G Sakthivel told TNIE, that Ellappa’s family had appealed against the Madras High Court verdict in Supreme Court last week, but their petition was not accepted. He added that a sum of Rs 69,000 was offered to Ellappa for the land two decades ago, but he did not accept it and went to court. (To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the state health department helpline 104 for assistance) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp