Low pressure likely to bring heavy rain to Chennai on November 15; overall TN reeling under 17 per cent deficit rainfall

Delta districts have already started receiving rain and the north Tamil Nadu coastal districts are likely to get showers on Tuesday. 

Published: 14th November 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

The northeast monsoon, which commenced a bit late this year in the last week of October, has been subdued so far. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The regional meteorological centre on Monday said a low-pressure area is forming in Bay of Bengal which would intensify into a depression by November 16. Although the weather system will not cross Tamil Nadu coast, the state might receive heavy to very heavy rain. 

Delta districts have already started receiving rain and the north Tamil Nadu coastal districts are likely to get showers on Tuesday. On Tuesday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely over Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram districts and Pondicherry, while heavy rain is likely over Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai districts and Karaikal.

On Wednesday, the Chennai region, including Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai, will receive heavy shower. The northeast monsoon, which commenced a bit late this year in the last week of October, has been subdued so far, especially in the districts of north and interior Tamil Nadu. Only a few southern districts have been receiving good rainfall. 

Overall, the state is reeling under 17% deficit rainfall. Between October 1 and November 13, Chennai received 190 mm of rainfall against the normal 485.2 mm (61% deficit). This low pressure area is likely to make good a part of the deficit, meteorologists said.

