Man found dead in front of a tea shop with cracker blast injuries in Tamil Nadu's Vijayamangalam

Police said, on Sunday morning, Balaji was found dead in front of a tea shop with blood coming out of his ears and nose. Also, there were cracker injuries on his body.

Published: 14th November 2023 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2023 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ERODE: A 41-year-old man was found dead with cracker blast injuries in front of shop at Vijayamangalam on Sunday morning. The deceased was identified as G Balaji, 41, resident of Mungil Palayam.

Police said, “Balaji, who used to work as a labourer, married Vijaya ten years ago. Balaji was addicted to liquor because of which the couple quarrelled often. Balaji did not go home in the two years and used to sleep at night in front of shops in Vijayamangalam.”

Police said, on Sunday morning, Balaji was found dead in front of a tea shop with blood coming out of his ears and nose. Also, there were cracker injuries on his body.

Upon receiving information, Perundurai police sent the body to Perundurai Government Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Our investigation revealed that, On Saturday night, Balaji bought bomb-type crackers and burst them while holding them in his hands. Even after the people of the area went to sleep, he burst crackers. We suspect he got injured when the cracker burst on him because there were injuries on his body. A case has been registered that he died due to a cracker explosion,” a police officer said.

