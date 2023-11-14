'No evidence...': After over one year in prison, bail for man arrested under UAPA in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of Madras High Court has granted bail to a man arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by taking into account the lack of evidence to pin him to have supported either a terrorist organisation or terror act and the long period of incarceration.

The order granting bail to Mohammed Irfan with conditions was recently passed by a bench of Justices SS Sundar and Sunder Mohan on a petition filed by him. Irfan filed the appeal in the high court after a special court for NIA - the Sessions Court for Exclusive Trial of Bomb Blast Cases, at Poonamllee - dismissed his bail application in January 2023.

He was arrested in February last year in Mayiladuthurai along with other accused.

After NIA took over the investigation from the state police, the accused persons, belonging to Khilafath Party of India and Intellectual Students of India, were charged with various offences, including hatching conspiracy to bring in the Islamic rule in the country.

During arguments, advocate I Abdul Basith appearing for the petitioner, argued that the case was registered on surmises and conjectures and there was no material to charge him under UAPA.

