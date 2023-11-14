No landline phone in 50 per cent educational offices in Tamil Nadu: RTI

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Replying to Right to Information (RTI) question filed by TNIE, school education department stated that 50% of 152 district educational offices in TN do not have landline phones. The reply further revealed there are no Common User Group (CUG) mobile numbers for the 133 district educational offices out of 152, and only 19 DEOs are using CUG numbers.

As per the reply, out of the 152 district educational offices, landline phones are available in 76 offices. Of these, the phone numbers are functioning in only 22 offices. A teacher aspirant, C Anusree of Kanuvai in Coimbatore, told TNIE, “Two years ago, applications were invited at government schools for temporary teacher posts. In order to clear some doubts regarding this, I had to go to Perur education office, 15 km away, as their phone remained unresponsive.”

Ravi, a parent from Selvapuram, told TNIE, “As I delayed fee payment, the school refused entry to my son. I tried contacting the chief education office’s, but it was inactive (for the past four years). Later, I went to the office and they directed me to lodge a complaint at the education office for private schools at Ondipudur. When I asked for a contact number, the staff said there is no landline at the office.”

TN Teachers and School Protection general secretary R Ramkumar told TNIE that there is a court order that government should upload all their circulars on the official website, but there are no details about address and contact number of district education offices.

A district educational officer told TNIE, “In 2018, around 50 new offices were set up to strengthen administration but officers failed to ensure landline. In 2018, officers stopped funding for land and CUG numbers. Except a few, all numbers are inactive,” he said. A top educational officer in Chennai said that steps are being taken to provide CUG numbers for all offices and their functioning would also be ensured.

