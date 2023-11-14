Respect cops, Tamil Nadu state public prosecutor tells law officers 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: State Public Prosecutor Hasan Mohammed Jinnah has asked law officers handling criminal cases in the high court to treat police personnel with dignity.

In a communication sent to the additional public prosecutors, assistant public prosecutors and other law officers belonging to the criminal side in the principal bench in Chennai and Madurai bench of Madras High Court, Jinnah said he rued hearing that a few public prosecutors treated police personnel without dignity and using abusive words.

Stressing the role of police in ensuring safety and security of the public, he said, “It is therefore a bounden duty on the part of every public prosecutor to give due respect and treat police with utmost dignity.”

Jinnah also told law officers to provide proper seat to police personnel without discriminating on the post they hold when they visit them. He also said police shall not be treated unfairly if there is any flaw in investigation as it will not be a solution and wanted the personnel be treated ‘humanly’ as they do have mental stress and work pressure.

