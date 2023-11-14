Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu: One injured in Kalapet pharma firm blast dies

Meanwhile, AIADMK demanded a compensation of  Rs 1 crore to the family of the victim and Rs 50 lakh for the injured workers. 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A blast at Solara Pharma company in Kalapet on November 4 claimed the life of a worker on Sunday night. The condition of three other injured workers remain critical.  

According to a medical bulletin issued by the director of Health and Family Welfare G Sriramulu on Monday, the deceased has been identified as Nedunchezian (34) from Killianur. Yuvraj (19), Sagar Jena (22), and Raghupathy (30) are in critical condition and are attended by experts at Apollo Hospital in Chennai, added the bulletin.  

As many as 11 people were injured in the blast. Seven suffered moderate burns and five of them have been discharged. Venkatachalam (48) and Arulvel (31) are still under treatment and are stable. District Collector E Vallavan said that a meeting with the management of the pharma company will be held on Tuesday for providing compensation to the family of the deceased employee and a magisterial probe will ascertain the cause of the explosion. Two other workers had died in a similar accident at the factory some time back and the government is viewing it seriously, he said.

Meanwhile, AIADMK demanded a compensation of  Rs 1 crore to the family of the victim and Rs 50 lakh for the injured workers. Party unit secretary A Anbazhagan said that though a complaint was lodged regarding the industrial fire incident at Kalapet police station, no FIR has been registered against anyone of the company so far. The home minister and DGP should take action against the concerned police officer for not acting on the complaint. 

He also demanded Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to order for an investigation and the company must remain shut till then. The CM and L-G should issue a white paper on the status of this industrial accident, added Anbazhagan.

