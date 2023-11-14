Tender invited to revamp schools at a cost of Rs 7.9 crore in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Corporation officials have said the local body has invited nearly 16 tenders for the development of schools at a cost of Rs 7.9 crore. There are about 96 corporation schools in the city, including 64 corporation-managed schools and 33 schools situated in the extension area, where the corporation manages the infrastructure. A total of 21,000 students are studying in these schools, they added.



The tenders include the construction of new buildings, repairing existing buildings, and replacing old buildings in several schools. Apart from new building construction, the corporation are to carry out maintenance and repair works in Melamadai Middle School Thiru V KA Elementary School, AR Line Elementary School Jawaharpuram Middle School, Kakkai Padiniyar Elementary School Corporation Middle School among other schools at a total cost of Rs 2.5 crore. They will also demolish and reconstruct a school building at Sethupathi Pandi Durai Corporation Higher Secondary School in ward 56 at a cost of Rs 51.96 lakh.



M P R Ravichandran, chairperson of the education committee of the city corporation, said the local body has been keen to develop the schools since the formation of the corporation council two years ago. "Development works worth over Rs 10 crore have been carried out in the past two years. The corporation has sent proposals worth Rs 50 crore for further development of the corporation schools in Madurai. By the end of five years of the council, all corporation schools will be developed to the best standards," he added.

