The dark side of festival of lights

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Another Deepavali has passed by. This time as well, the festival was not without its due share of injuries and death.

As per the data available with the state health department, around 500 burn injury cases have been reported in government hospitals across the state on the day of the festival of lights, and 50 among them required major surgeries and 250 people underwent minor surgical procedures.

At the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, 18 cases were reported. Doctors said all the patients are stable. On the day, the 108 helpline received 208 calls related to fire and burns. The health department opened special burn wards in 95 government hospitals including medical college hospitals, headquarters hospitals and other hospitals with 750 beds. At KMCH the burnsward was opened with 20 beds.

669 injured in TN

Fire and Rescue Services department said emergency control room for 101, received 364 calls on Sunday in which 278 were related to cracker accidents. In Chennai alone, around 102 calls were received and 111 people injured. As many as 669 people were injured in different cracker-related accidents across the state

