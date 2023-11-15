2021 Maths question paper reused by Thiruvalluvar university for current batch

By Express News Service

VELLORE: After the recent incident of issuing faulty hall tickets, the examination department of Thiruvalluvar University has again brought trouble into the lives of teachers and students of its affiliated colleges by providing the same question papers for 2021 for the current semester examinations. Faculties also alleged that the process of setting and assessing question papers was not properly done by the university, putting the future of students at risk.

The postgraduate mathematics students from affiliated colleges under the university, who are appearing for their third semester examination, received three question papers — Complex Analysis I, Topology, and Differential Geometry — that are identical to the December 2021 papers. The only change in the current question papers is the year, said sources.

Suganya, a physics professor at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College in Tiruvannamalai, said there are errors in the current semester’s question paper, particularly in the third semester PG Physics’ Numerical Methods and Programming C paper. “Errors in question papers have become a recurring issue, and students have been consistently given full marks for incorrect questions,” she added.

Aasif Ahmed, chairman of the Association of University Teachers, said, “Since the question papers are the same, students are currently searching for 2021 question papers of other subjects too instead of focusing on their studies. The absence of teacher representatives among Thiruvalluvar University syndicate members is a reason behind these persistent issues.”

A former professor, Kumar, said, “The repetition of question papers clearly indicates that the university is not properly engaging in setting questions. Instead, they merely reprint previous papers.” It was also alleged that the university has failed to issue provisional certificates, sixth-semester marksheets, and consolidated mark sheets to many students from the 2019–2022 batch. Similarly, 2023 passouts have also not received these documents, leading to difficulties in pursuing further studies.

The principal of Voorhees College said, “We have requested to issue mark sheets and certificates for the batch 2019-2022, and the university has consistently said it will be done soon. We are planning to approach them within two days, as there are many changes happening in the university administration department at present.”

Babujanarthanam, the controller of examinations at Thiruvalluvar University, initially said, “The entire question paper would not have been duplicated. There are chances for the repetition of a few questions.” However, he later said, “We are currently investigating the matter and will address the issues.”

Regarding the delay in issuing mark sheets and provisional certificates, he assured that steps would be taken to solve the matter within a month.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VELLORE: After the recent incident of issuing faulty hall tickets, the examination department of Thiruvalluvar University has again brought trouble into the lives of teachers and students of its affiliated colleges by providing the same question papers for 2021 for the current semester examinations. Faculties also alleged that the process of setting and assessing question papers was not properly done by the university, putting the future of students at risk. The postgraduate mathematics students from affiliated colleges under the university, who are appearing for their third semester examination, received three question papers — Complex Analysis I, Topology, and Differential Geometry — that are identical to the December 2021 papers. The only change in the current question papers is the year, said sources. Suganya, a physics professor at Kalaignar Karunanidhi Government Arts College in Tiruvannamalai, said there are errors in the current semester’s question paper, particularly in the third semester PG Physics’ Numerical Methods and Programming C paper. “Errors in question papers have become a recurring issue, and students have been consistently given full marks for incorrect questions,” she added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Aasif Ahmed, chairman of the Association of University Teachers, said, “Since the question papers are the same, students are currently searching for 2021 question papers of other subjects too instead of focusing on their studies. The absence of teacher representatives among Thiruvalluvar University syndicate members is a reason behind these persistent issues.” A former professor, Kumar, said, “The repetition of question papers clearly indicates that the university is not properly engaging in setting questions. Instead, they merely reprint previous papers.” It was also alleged that the university has failed to issue provisional certificates, sixth-semester marksheets, and consolidated mark sheets to many students from the 2019–2022 batch. Similarly, 2023 passouts have also not received these documents, leading to difficulties in pursuing further studies. The principal of Voorhees College said, “We have requested to issue mark sheets and certificates for the batch 2019-2022, and the university has consistently said it will be done soon. We are planning to approach them within two days, as there are many changes happening in the university administration department at present.” Babujanarthanam, the controller of examinations at Thiruvalluvar University, initially said, “The entire question paper would not have been duplicated. There are chances for the repetition of a few questions.” However, he later said, “We are currently investigating the matter and will address the issues.” Regarding the delay in issuing mark sheets and provisional certificates, he assured that steps would be taken to solve the matter within a month. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp