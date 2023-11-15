50 dalit families in Karveypuram affected by flood seek new houses

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Over 50 dalit families residing at Karveypuram near Devasamuthiram Lake have appealed to the government to allot them alternative land as their current habitation gets flooded during the rainy season.

For over forty years, people belonging to the Kuravan caste have been living near Devasamuthiram Lake in Agasipalli panchayat. The people allege they don’t have access to basic amenities like toilets in the habitation and are forced to defecate in the open. Also, many people are unaware of the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare department or the government’s schemes.

P Kasturi (50), a resident, told TNIE, “ We have been living here for more than four decades. My house will be the first to get flooded during rains and the whole street will have water for up to four feet and reptiles like snakes, and scorpions enter the houses. We will be shifted to a nearby panchayat school during night. At the time, we take shelter under trees till water recedes.”

B Kuppusamy (44), who moved out of the village, said, “Most of the people sell utensils, make baskets and are involved in drawing tattoos. We don’t have regular income and many of us are unaware of most of the government schemes. The district administration should allot us land in nearby area and ensure basic amenities.”

Tamil Pazhankudi Kuravan Sangam, state general secretary, G Ravi told TNIE that, over 200 families residing in Karveypuram, Rayakottai, Uddanapalli, Hosur and other areas do not have housing facilities or land.

On Tuesday, office bearers of the Sangam, along with 120 Kuravan people, submitted a petition to the collector seeking the allocation of land and other amenities. The collector told TNIE that a team consisting of revenue and other department officials would inspect Karveypuram and other areas.

