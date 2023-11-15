'Another low-pressure heading towards Tamil Nadu': Velankanni gets 17cm rainfall, heavy rain forecast for coastal districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said a low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands and it would intensify into a depression and deep depression off the Andhra Pradesh coast by November 16.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 AM on Tuesday shows Velankanni in Nagapattinam district, for the second consecutive day, recorded the highest rainfall of 17cmin the state. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam weather stations in Chennai received around 5cm of rainfall till 8 PM on Tuesday.

Deputy Director General of Regional Meteorological Centre S Balachandran said coastal districts and interior districts would continue to receive heavy rainfall over the next two days. Chennai and its suburbs would get moderate to heavy rainfall, Balachandran said.

‘Another low-pressure area heading towards TN’

Several weather stations in Cuddalore, Karaikal, Pondicherry and Chengalpattu recorded rainfall in excess of 10cm. The regional meteorological centre officials said heavy rains would continue over Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday.

A holiday was declared for schools in Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Cuddalore districts on Tuesday. “There will be a reduction in rainfall activity from November 16-17 as the deep depression will recurve and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. There will be a break for a few days.

Models are showing the possibility of another low-pressure area forming in the Bay of Bengal and moving towards the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast. If that happens, we can receive another round of rains sometime next week,” said weather blogger K Srikanth. Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday conducted an inspection at the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) to assess disaster preparedness.

Stalin instructed officials to closely monitor developments and take immediate steps to mitigate potential damage. Officials gave details about the measures being undertaken across the state to the CM. From October 1 to November 14, the state received 233.3mm of rainfall compared to the normal average rainfall of 272 mm, recording a deficit of 14%.

While eight districts received excessive rainfall, eight districts received normal rainfall, and 22 districts received deficit rainfall so far. Ministers were dispatched to Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, and Nagapattinam districts to oversee precautionary and relief measures based on the heavy rain forecast from the IMD. Senior IAS officers, appointed as monitoring officers for various districts, were directed to reach their designated areas and coordinate rescue and relief efforts.

Stalin virtually communicated with district collectors of Cuddalore and Nagapattinam to inquire about precautionary measures and urged them to ensure the availability of food, water, and medical facilities at relief centres. According to the district administration, around 9,000 acres of samba and thaladi crops are underwater in Nagapattinam.

Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management KKSSR Ramachandran, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and other officials accompanied the CM during the inspection. Ramachandran said in anticipation of heavy rain affecting 14 coastal districts, 121 shelters have been prepared to accommodate 113,000 individuals.

Holiday for schools in Chennai, pondy

A holiday has been declared for schools in Chennai on Wednesday and for both schools and colleges in Tiruvallur district. A holiday has also been declared for schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Wednesday, sources said.

