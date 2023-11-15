CBI to probe afresh train passenger's murder in 2008 after Madras HC order

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered a de novo (fresh) investigation by the CBI into the murder of a passenger in a running train in 2008. Justice B Pugalendhi issued the order while hearing a petition filed jointly by R Jeyakumar Jothi, T Subramanian, K Jeyaram Jothi, S Ramesh and M Rengaiah, all acquitted in the murder case by a trial court, seeking compensation claiming "malicious prosecution" by CB-CID who had investigated the case earlier.

In the petition, they said they were on a pilgrimage to Tirupathi in Nagercoil-Tirpathy-Mumbai Express train on January 13, 2008, in a reserved compartment (S 10 coach), and there erupted a quarrel between them and the deceased, Rajesh Prabu of Madurai who boarded the train from Nagercoil, over entering the reserved coach with an unreserved ticket. In the fight that ensued, the petitioners were said to have murdered Prabhu, as later, he was found dead in a pool of blood in the train.

The case was investigated by four officers.

At first, it was probed by an inspector of railway police (January 13, 2008 to April 22, 2008) who questioned 195 witnesses. When the deceased's father filed a petition before the court seeking transfer of the case, it was transferred to CB-CID Tirunelveli. The CB-CID DSP Tirunelveli continued the investigation (from July 9, 2008 to April 22, 2009). When he went on medical leave on April 22, 2009, the in-charge DSP of CB-CID Tirunelveli continued the investigation until he was transferred as DSP Madurai. Then Inspector Marirajan of the Madurai unit of the CB-CID continued the investigation. He had arraigned the petitioners as accused, that too, two years after the incident, following the statements of three witnesses who had said nothing before the first and second investigating officers.

However, the trial court, (additional district sessions court/ fast track court number one of Tirunelveli) in November 2011 had acquitted the petitioners on the ground that the fourth investigating officer (Marirajan) had planted the witnesses either to help the real accused or to close the investigation. Later, the father of the deceased filed an appeal against the lower court order before the high court, and in April 2016, it dismissed the appeal.

In the latest petition, the petitioners claimed the fourth investigation officer had abused his powers and filed a false final report with the intent to safeguard the real accused Ravichandran, who is the cousin of the deceased. The petitioners claimed Ravichandran is an influential politician of the then ruling party of the state, and the deceased was having an affair with his wife. "They were about to get married and Prabhu, who was working as a software engineer in a private company in Gujarat, was heading to Madurai at that time. He was murdered between Nagarkovil and Tirunelveli," the petitioners said.

The court said the second investigation officer had found that there was an affair between the deceased and Ravichandran's wife, and he had gone on leave when he was about to question her. "The fourth investigation officer had not conducted any further investigation as to the recordings of the previous investigation officers in the CD file but has proceeded in a different angle with a motive to arraign the petitioners as the accused in order to close the case. Therefore, this court holds that the investigation has not been conducted in a fair manner," the judge said and ordered the SP of CBI, Madurai to start de novo investigation into the case.

Noting that great damage had been caused to the petitioners by an officer of the state, the court said the state is liable to pay the compensation on the grounds that the petitioners were maliciously prosecuted. "K Jeyaram Jothi could be paid `30 lakh whereas the four others should be given Rs 20 lakh each," the court added.

