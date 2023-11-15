Department supplying quality eggs for nutritious meal scheme: Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Refuting claims raised by BJP cadre regarding the quality of eggs in the nutritious meal scheme, social welfare and women empowerment minister Geetha Jeevan on Tuesday said the department is supplying quality eggs.

The minister was flagging off a rally to mark Children's Day. The rally started from Rajaji Park and culminated at the municipal corporation. Kamaraj college students took part in the rally, which emphasised the need to protect children's rights, curb violence against children, and abolish child labour. District collector G Lakshmipathy, district child protection officer L Alex, child welfare committee Ruban Kishore, juvenile justice board member Uma and other functionaries were present.

Regarding the frequent criticism over the quality of eggs being distributed to children under the nutritious meal scheme, Geetha Jeevan referred to the issue in Erode last week where rotten eggs were found in schools and said as many as 96 eggs found suspicious were replaced

"As per the inquiry report submitted by the food safety department, the eggs had black seals on the day. The ink spread due to rains during the transportation of eggs. It was not substandard. Each of the eggs supplied on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, will have different coloured seals, as per the G.O. passed in 2006, to avoid pilferage. The lorries transporting eggs for nutritious meal schemes have been instructed to cover the items with tarpaulin," she added.

