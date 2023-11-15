Home States Tamil Nadu

Dispute over bursting crackers leads to man's murder in Tamil Nadu

Sources informed that the person against whom the victim's father registered the complaint is on the run and special teams have been formed to find them.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:12 AM

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  A chain of events that allegedly started over a dispute regarding bursting crackers on the day of Deepavali ended up in the murder of a 23-year-old youth near Thiruthangal. The deceased has been identified as Ponpandi, a resident of the village.

It all began on Sunday evening when T Veerapandi, a resident of Namaskarithanpatti was bursting crackers near the VAO office. Claiming that the sound of bursting crackers was making her cows frightened, Kaleeswari, another resident of the village picked up a quarrel with Veerapandi.

Meanwhile, Muniraj who was at the spot tried to broker a deal between the duo, Veeranpandi's friend Karthick threatened him. "When Muniraj's brother Ponpandi got to know about the incident, he warned Karthick, Veerpandi, and others when they were at a farm that they had bought for lease. Following the incident, Karthick threatened Ponpandi's father that he would kill his son," sources said. However, sources said, that after a while, Ponpandi's father got to know that his son had gone to Karthik's farm, and later, he was found lying there with severe injuries.

Ponpandi's father registered a complaint against Karthik, Veerapandi and four others. "Since there is no eye witness, we are unsure as to what exactly happened and who the murderer is. Those persons, against whom Ponpandi's father registered the complaint, are on the run. Special teams have been formed to find them," sources added.

