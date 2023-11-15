Home States Tamil Nadu

Ex-IAS officer P Sivakami: Tamil Nadu cops acting against interest of Dalit victims

The former IAS officer further alleged that the police in Radhapuram denied registration of a case under the SC/ST (PoA)Act against 15 intermediate caste persons who attacked an SC man.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Demonstrators hold signs during a protest condemning the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Photo | AP)

FILE - Demonstrators hold signs during a protest condemning the alleged gang rape and killing of a Dalit woman, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI:  Former IAS officer and founder of Samooga Samathuva Padai P Sivakami on Monday said Tirunelveli police are not invoking the sections under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act properly and are trying to compromise the victims.

Sivakami visited the district to meet Nanguneri caste atrocity victims, who were hacked by a few school students in August, and to give her recommendations to the commission led by Justice K Chandru. Speaking to the media, she said the district police were forcing the SC complainants to write the complaints as per their wish intending to avoid sections of the SC/ST (PoA) Act. 

“The incidents of caste atrocity are increasing in this district. A temporary EB worker, Esakkimuthu, was killed recently after intermediate caste persons intentionally electrocuted him while he was working on the pole. However, the police refused to register a case under the SC/ST (PoA)Act, instead, they made the case as an accident,” she claimed.

The former IAS officer further alleged that the police in Radhapuram denied registration of a case under the Act against 15 intermediate caste persons who attacked an SC man. “The police also registered a counter case against some SC men with the intention of compromising them,” she said. 

She alleged that the state government could not give away houses for Nanguneri caste atrocity victims. 
However, district Collector K P Karthikeyan denied her allegation stating that the government provided `12 lakh subsidy to the mother of Nanguneri victims, who willingly paid the balance amount of `1.17 lakh to get the house.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scheduled caste Scheduled Tribes Samooga Samathuva Padai P Sivakami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp