Land identified for projects must be acquired within 5 years or returned: Madras HC

Justice B Pugalendhi made the observation in a batch of petitions filed by landowners seeking to release their land under section 38 of the Act.

Published: 15th November 2023 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has observed that if land identified for development plans is not acquired within five years from the date of publication in the gazette, the land can be deemed to be lapsed from such reservation. 

“Any property notified has to be acquired within five years as per Sub-Section 2 of Section 38 of Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act. If they are not acquired within five years from the date of publication in the gazette, they should be handed over to owners,” the bench said.  

Justice B Pugalendhi observed a batch of petitions filed by landowners seeking to release their land under section 38 of the Act. The bench said properties were identified for development and notified in the gazette 10 years ago. However, the lands have not been acquired as the government has not allotted funds. 

The bench said, “Governments are utilising tax money to provide freebies. Though this may be a policy decision, they have the mandate to fulfil the basic requirements of the public guaranteed under the Constitution. The state government, as a mere formality, notified the lands for public purpose with no sincere steps to acquire the same and not allocated funds.”

The bench imposed the cost of Rs 5,000 on the Director of Town and Country Planning to be paid to each petitioner, which would make the administration realise the importance of planning and development.

