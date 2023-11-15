Ma Subramanian rejects drug shortage charge, tells Edappadi K Palaniswami to join him in field check

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Minister for Health Ma Subramanian on Tuesday refuted the allegations raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that there is a shortage of medicines and doctors in government hospitals. Stating that he has already released a report on the availability of medicines through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), Subramanian said,

“The health department has been receiving several awards since the DMK assumed office in 2021. The state government has received 310 awards in the past year alone against 549 in the last 10 years. How many times have Palaniswami and his ministers travelled around the state and visited health facilities in remote areas during the 10 years of AIADMK rule? I urge Palaniswami to speak in the Assembly and not somewhere when the House is not in session. This is unbecoming for an opposition leader.”

Mentioning that TNMSC procures 313 essential medicines, 234 types of surgical products, 326 speciality medicines, and seven medicines related to blood clotting, Subramanian said all these medicines are procured after checking their quality based on requirements.

“Medicines worth Rs 326 crore were brought for 32 warehouses in the districts. CM MK Stalin has allocated Rs 30 crore to build six warehouses in the newly formed districts. At present, there are medicines worth Rs 240.99 crore in these warehouses. If Palaniswami is still not convinced, he should come for inspection along with me,” Subramanian said.

As regards vacancies, Subramanian said posts of 1,021 doctors, 986 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors and 2,222 village health nurses are vacant. Cases related to recruitment have come to an end, and the process to recruit personnel through the Medical Recruitment Board is underway, he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Minister for Health Ma Subramanian on Tuesday refuted the allegations raised by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami that there is a shortage of medicines and doctors in government hospitals. Stating that he has already released a report on the availability of medicines through Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC), Subramanian said, “The health department has been receiving several awards since the DMK assumed office in 2021. The state government has received 310 awards in the past year alone against 549 in the last 10 years. How many times have Palaniswami and his ministers travelled around the state and visited health facilities in remote areas during the 10 years of AIADMK rule? I urge Palaniswami to speak in the Assembly and not somewhere when the House is not in session. This is unbecoming for an opposition leader.” Mentioning that TNMSC procures 313 essential medicines, 234 types of surgical products, 326 speciality medicines, and seven medicines related to blood clotting, Subramanian said all these medicines are procured after checking their quality based on requirements. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Medicines worth Rs 326 crore were brought for 32 warehouses in the districts. CM MK Stalin has allocated Rs 30 crore to build six warehouses in the newly formed districts. At present, there are medicines worth Rs 240.99 crore in these warehouses. If Palaniswami is still not convinced, he should come for inspection along with me,” Subramanian said. As regards vacancies, Subramanian said posts of 1,021 doctors, 986 pharmacists, 1,066 health inspectors and 2,222 village health nurses are vacant. Cases related to recruitment have come to an end, and the process to recruit personnel through the Medical Recruitment Board is underway, he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp