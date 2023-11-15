Home States Tamil Nadu

NIA takes over probe in ‘petrol bomb’ attack on Raj Bhavan

While no damage was reported, the incident sparked a fierce tussle between the ruling DMK government and Governor RN Ravi.

Published: 15th November 2023 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel guard outside the Raj Bhavan after a petrol bomb was hurled outside its main gate, in Chennai on October 25, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has waded into a political controversy in the state by registering a case in connection with the hurling of ‘Molotov cocktails’ in front of Raj Bhavan in Chennai on October 25. The state police had already arrested the accused, Karukka Vinoth, in the case and had invoked Goondas Act against him.

According to sources, the NIA has taken up the case under the provisions of the Explosives Act. The city police said they received an official intimation from the NIA and they are obligated to share the case details regarding the incident with the national agency.

“Molotov cocktails, hurled by Vinoth from outside the Raj Bhavan, fell short of the barricades placed before the gate,” Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South), had said while briefing reporters about the incident. Three more bottles of the cocktail were seized from him before he was taken into custody. While no damage was reported, the incident sparked a fierce tussle between the ruling DMK government and Governor RN Ravi.

Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth was booked under IPC 436 (mischief by explosive substances), 353 (assault on public servant), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation), and Sections of Explosives Substances Act and TN Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody and was later detained under the Goondas Act.

After an investigation, police said Vinod was in an inebriated state when he hurled the bottle. “He walked on Sardar Patel Road and reached the main entrance,” police said.

7 cases pending against Vinod

Vinod has over seven cases pending against him, including the hurling of petrol bombs at the state BJP headquarters in February 2022 and the throwing of petrol bombs in front of Teynampet police station in 2017. He was released from jail just four days before the Raj Bhavan attack. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIARaj BhavanMolotov cocktails National Investigation Agency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp