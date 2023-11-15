NIA takes over probe in ‘petrol bomb’ attack on Raj Bhavan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has waded into a political controversy in the state by registering a case in connection with the hurling of ‘Molotov cocktails’ in front of Raj Bhavan in Chennai on October 25. The state police had already arrested the accused, Karukka Vinoth, in the case and had invoked Goondas Act against him.

According to sources, the NIA has taken up the case under the provisions of the Explosives Act. The city police said they received an official intimation from the NIA and they are obligated to share the case details regarding the incident with the national agency.

“Molotov cocktails, hurled by Vinoth from outside the Raj Bhavan, fell short of the barricades placed before the gate,” Prem Anand Sinha, Additional Commissioner of Police, Chennai (South), had said while briefing reporters about the incident. Three more bottles of the cocktail were seized from him before he was taken into custody. While no damage was reported, the incident sparked a fierce tussle between the ruling DMK government and Governor RN Ravi.

Vinoth alias Karukka Vinoth was booked under IPC 436 (mischief by explosive substances), 353 (assault on public servant), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation), and Sections of Explosives Substances Act and TN Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act. He was remanded in judicial custody and was later detained under the Goondas Act.

After an investigation, police said Vinod was in an inebriated state when he hurled the bottle. “He walked on Sardar Patel Road and reached the main entrance,” police said.

7 cases pending against Vinod

Vinod has over seven cases pending against him, including the hurling of petrol bombs at the state BJP headquarters in February 2022 and the throwing of petrol bombs in front of Teynampet police station in 2017. He was released from jail just four days before the Raj Bhavan attack.

