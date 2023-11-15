Single crop farmers to get water for 10 days, say it does not serve any purpose

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A special G.O. was passed on Tuesday to release 900 cusecs of water from the Vaigai dam to single crop farmers relying on the Periyar main channel and 230 cusecs for farmers relying on the Thirumangalam channel for 10 days, starting November 15. However, according to G.O., the water is only for drinking purposes.

Single-crop farmers have been staging protests for the past few days demanding the release of Vaigai water for irrigation. A few days back, a G.O. was passed and the PWD department released 900 cusecs of water from Vaigai dam for the irrigation of 45,000 hectares of double crop areas in the district.

MP Raman, leader of the Vaigai-Thirumangalam Canal Farmers Association, said the way in which water is being released is discriminatory in nature. "Though the dams have been receiving a prominent amount of water, we hoped that water could be released for Thirumangalam farmers. However, the state government has failed to address our demand as water would be released only for 10 days, that too for drinking purposes. Almost all the farmers have lost hope to be involved in cultivation works this year," he added.

Kurunji Kumaran, a single crop season farmer from Melur, said, "Taking the situation into account, 900 cusecs for 10 days is of no use to single crop farmers. Farmers are yet to begin cultivation, hence, they would not be ready to spend `5,000 or more to maintain a branch canal in their areas to get the water as it is released only for just ten days."

According to agriculture department officials, only 6,000 hectares of area have completed sowing works. "However, cultivation has picked up pace in the district. By the end of the season, the acreage is likely to go past 15,000 hectares. During the Samba season, 36,000 - 37,000 hectares would be used for paddy cultivation usually. Farmers are opting for direct sowing methods than the conventional methods considering the delay in beginning the season this year," they added.

