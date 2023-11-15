TN woman ends life after 'friend' threatened to publish her intimate pictures

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: A 24-year-old woman died by suicide allegedly after a man who befriended her over the phone threatened her of publishing her intimate pictures online. Sources said the deceased, identified as N Abirami of Siluvaipatti Tsunami Colony, had received a call on her mobile phone from Selvam a few months ago, and he had managed to befriend her.

"When Selvam urged her to come to Tiruchy for a meet-up, Abirami refused as she did not have enough money. So he threatened to release some of her intimate pictures on social media," they said, adding the woman ended her life after holding Selvam responsible for her death in the suicide note. Though Abirami was taken to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital, the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Later, the family members refused to receive the woman's body from the hospital and staged a protest in front of Thalamuthunagar police station demanding action against Selvam. They also submitted the mobile phone used by Abirami and the suicide note. Meanwhile, Thalamuthunagar police traced Selvam to Tiruchy. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

