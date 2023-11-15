Udhayanidhi Stalin to launch bike rally to bring neutral youth under DMK fold

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s youth wing, led by Secretary and Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, is organising a state-level conference in Salem district on December 17. With a view to drawing more attention to the event, the youth wing is organising a statewide bike rally covering 8,647 km over 13 days from Wednesday. It will be inaugurated at Kanniyakumari by Udhayanidhi.

The rally is also aimed at attracting neutral youths to the conference and highlighting the achievements of DMK governments in the state and tenets of Dravidian ideology. The conference, being held under the theme of ‘state rights retrieval’, is the first under Udhayanidhi’s leadership of the youth wing.

Speaking about the rally, A Raja Tamil Maran, one of the organisers, said, “A total of 188 bikers will participate in the event. They will be divided into four teams, each comprising 47 members and assigned to different zones in the state. From Friday, they will simultaneously tour their designated regions.”

Highlighting the day-to-day programme of the rally, another functionary said, “Ten distinguished orators, including Surya Xavier, journalist Senthilvel, SKP Karuna, Rajiv Gandhi, Amutharasan, Mathivathani, Padmapriya and Yazhini will speak on CN Annadurai ‘s dual language policy and its success, the Dravidian model, M Karunanidhi’s writings and achievements, rational thinking, social justice and harmony, state autonomy, and NEET ban. The bikers’ teams will conduct two street-corner campaigns in each Assembly constituency.”

All four bikers’ teams are expected to converge at the state-level conference venue on November 27, coinciding with Udhayanidhi’s birthday. A youth wing functionary, on condition of anonymity, said, “Our main aim is to provide the public a better understanding of our party’s welfare measures and their impact on society.”

