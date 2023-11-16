Delta districts to witness heavy rains as northeast monsoon gathers pace in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the northeast monsoon gradually gathering pace in the state, the coastal districts are likely to witness moderate rains in the coming days. Heavy rains are predicted for the delta districts.

As per the bulletin issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the nine hours that ended at 5.30 pm on Wednesday, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore topped the rainfall chart, recording 18mm and 17.5 mm of rainfall respectively. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai recorded 4.1mm and 3mm.

Following heavy rains on Tuesday and Wednesday, the mercury level dropped in Chennai. The sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy, and some areas are likely to witness moderate rains with thunderstorms. An average maximum temperature of 26 degree was recorded in the city, the bulletin read. Seven zones in Chennai recorded heavy rainfall with an average of 7cm in the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Wednesday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai and Mayiladuthurai districts. The deep depression is likely to move north west towards Odisha by November 17, according to the regional meteorological centre in Chennai.

Since October 1, a total of 24 cm rainfall has been recorded against the predicted average of 27 cm, a short fall of 13%. “The monsoon is slowly gathering pace as the shortfall has reduced from 16% to 13%,” said Balakrishnan, director of Regional Metereological Centre in Chennai.

On Thursday, squally weather with wind speed of 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar and southwest Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on Thursday.

‘Be prepared to tackle monsoon’

Chennai: Minister of Finance Thangam Thenarasu directed Tangedco officials to be prepared to tackle all kinds of exigencies. He conducted discussions with all chief engineers. The police have formed 18 teams comprising 986 Tamil Nadu Disaster Relief Force personnel. To report emergencies, dial 24x7 helpline numbers 112, 1070, 9445869843 or 9445869848.

Paddy farmers stare at losses

Nagapattinam: As rain continued to lash the coastal delta, with areas like Velankanni, Kodiyakarai and Karaikal alone recording 11 cm each during a 24-hour period that ended at 8.30 am on Wednesday, farmers stare at samba and thaladi paddy cultivation loss over several thousands of hectares as the fields have been under water for three consecutive days.

