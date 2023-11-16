Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK ideological workshop in TN's Kutralam to focus on party’s achievements

Secretary of the DMK’s student wing, CVMP Ezhilarasan said the event is primarily designed for the district organisers and deputy organisers of the party’s student wing of the southern Districts.

Published: 16th November 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

DMK flag

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s students wing is set to conduct its second three-day ideological workshop aiming to enlighten its district-level functionaries from the southern district’s party units. Scheduled to take place from November 24 to 26 at a private resort in Kutralam in Tenkasi district, the event will focus on educating participants on the party’s ideology and the achievements of successive DMK-led state governments.

In a press release, secretary of the DMK’s student wing, CVMP Ezhilarasan, said the event is primarily designed for the district organisers and deputy organisers of the party’s student wing of the southern Districts. The second phase of the workshop will see participation of functionaries representing 19 district units of the party, including Madurai, Sivagangan, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and others.

DMK deputy general secretary, A Raja, is slated to participate in the workshop, guiding attendees through the party’s ideology encompassing social justice, development, reformations, laws for equality, education, health, economics, and industrial development. The workshop will also delve into the societal impact of the Dravidian ideology and the social welfare measures initiated by successive DMK-led state governments.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DMK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp