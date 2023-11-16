DMK ideological workshop in TN's Kutralam to focus on party’s achievements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK’s students wing is set to conduct its second three-day ideological workshop aiming to enlighten its district-level functionaries from the southern district’s party units. Scheduled to take place from November 24 to 26 at a private resort in Kutralam in Tenkasi district, the event will focus on educating participants on the party’s ideology and the achievements of successive DMK-led state governments.

In a press release, secretary of the DMK’s student wing, CVMP Ezhilarasan, said the event is primarily designed for the district organisers and deputy organisers of the party’s student wing of the southern Districts. The second phase of the workshop will see participation of functionaries representing 19 district units of the party, including Madurai, Sivagangan, Theni, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi and others.

DMK deputy general secretary, A Raja, is slated to participate in the workshop, guiding attendees through the party’s ideology encompassing social justice, development, reformations, laws for equality, education, health, economics, and industrial development. The workshop will also delve into the societal impact of the Dravidian ideology and the social welfare measures initiated by successive DMK-led state governments.

