Liquor in tetra packs: Feasibility study underway in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has informed the Madras High Court that an expert committee has been constituted to weigh in options over selling liquor in tetra packets through Tasmac outlets.

The submission was made by Tasmac management through state government pleader P Muthukumar before the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently, when a petition seeking direction against the use of tetra packs for packaging liquor came up for hearing.

The bench noted that an expert committee has been constituted to study the pros and cons of use of tetra packs and also for introduction of buyback scheme for empty liquor bottles throughout the state.

Tasmac submitted that the committee is yet to submit its report on the use of tetra packs and disposed the petition saying that no orders can be passed at present and the petitioner can take up the issue once the report is out. Advocate AKM Samsu Nihar, appeared for the petitioner S Prathab of Chennai.

