Minister Senthil Balaji hospitalised

CHENNAI: Minister V Senthil Balaji was admitted to Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital at Omandurar Estate on Wednesday following complaints of atypical chest pain, palpitations and headache.

Sources said that doctors took ECG and ECHO tests and no acute changes were noted. He has been advised for serial ECG. The troponin test to check for heart muscle damage also came negative. He has been advised for trop monitoring, a source said.

Balaji was taken to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital from Puzhal Prison after he complained of chest discomfort and later shifted to Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital. He underwent a coronary artery bypass surgery at the Kauvery Hospital in June. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the cash-for-job scam.

