Narrow-mindedness of a few cost Sankaraiah doctorate: CM MK Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday said his wish to honour freedom fighter N Sankaraiah (101) with an honorary doctorate could not become a reality due to the conspiracy of ‘certain narrow-minded people’ who do not know the history of freedom struggle in Tamil Nadu. However, Stalin did not name anyone in his statement.

The chief minister made this remark while expressing his condolences over the demise of Sankaraiah. “I made an announcement on July 15 that Sankaraiah will be honoured with an honorary doctorate from Madurai Kamaraj University. But I regret that it did not take place due to certain narrow-minded persons,” Stalin said.

“Indeed, Sankaraiah deserves more honours than Thagaisal Thazmizhar and an honorary doctorate since his life was marked with such sacrifices. His demise is an irreparable loss to the CPM cadre as well as to Tamil Nadu. As a mark of respect for his contributions as a freedom fighter, legislator and political leader, state honours will be accorded during the final rites,” Stalin added.

The chief minister, in his statement, gave a detailed account of the contributions by Sankaraiah to the nation. “I deem the moment when I honoured him with the Thagaisal Thamizhar award as a great privilege in 2021 on the occasion of Independence Day. Sankaraiah had donated `10 lakh given along with the award to Corona-19 relief fund.”

The state government had charged that Governor RN Ravi has not given his approval for conferring an honorary doctorate on Sankaraiah. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy boycotted convocations of Madurai Kamaraj University and Tamil Nadu Open University recently to register his protest.

Meanwhile, after paying homage to Sankaraiah’s mortal remains at the CPM headquarters here, Stalin said, “Sankaraiah’s achievements are standing tall to the extent that those who stalled an honorary doctorate for the late leader due to conspiracy are feeling guilty now (after his death).”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, in his message, said, “The passing of Comrade N Sankariah is a huge loss for the worker-peasant movement in India. His glorious legacy, as a freedom fighter, one of the founding leaders of the CPI(M) and a doyen of the peasant movement, inspires all of us to stand firm in building struggles to realise a socialist society. Farewell and Lal Salaam, Comrade!”

The politburo of the CPI-M condoled the demise of Sankaraiah and gave a detailed account on his contributions to the party as well as the Nation. Condoling the death of Sankaraiah, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, said the party flag would be flown half-mast for three days across Tamil Nadu as a mark of respect for the departed leader.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Pannneerselvam, TNCC president KS Alagiri, BJP state president K Annamalai, PMK founder S Ramadoss and party president Anbumani Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, DMDK founder Vijayakanth, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader and many other leaders condoled the demise of Sankaraiah.

