Tamil Nadu: Suspension of temple staff for online post revoked

The counsel appearing for Karan said since temple renovation was underway, he was apprehensive that the 1000-years-old blue metal stones were being replaced by tiles. Hence, he posted some photographs

Published: 16th November 2023

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently revoked a suspension order against the Thirisuthanthirar of Subramaniyaswami Temple for making a social media post on X (formerly Twitter). Hearing the petition filed by K Jaya Anand alias Karan, a Thirisuthanthirar of the temple in Tiruchendur of Thoothukudi district, Justice R Vijayakumar quashed the suspension order passed by the temple executive officer over the social media post made on September 22, 2023.

The counsel appearing for Karan said since temple renovation was underway, he was apprehensive that the 1000-years-old blue metal stones were being replaced by tiles. Hence, he posted some photographs. However, he realised his mistake and posted the correction after five days that only rock stones were being laid. Meanwhile, the Trust Board passed a resolution to place him under suspension for misconduct.

While the petition was pending in the court, Karan filed an additional affidavit saying that he had tendered an unconditional apology with regard to the manner. 

The counsel appearing for the government said the suspension order was decided based on resolution of the board and that the petition is not maintainable without impleading the trust board.

Justice Vijayakumar noted that the petition realised the mistake and rectified it. The court directed him to submit an apology letter to the Trust Board. On receipt of such an apology letter, the Trust Board and temple executive officer are directed to revoke the order of suspension. However, they are entitled to proceed with the disciplinary proceedings, if they are so advised, the court added.

