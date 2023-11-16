Three suspects in Sokkadi case surrender in Krishnagiri

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people, including an AIADMK functionary, who are wanted in connection with the caste violence that happened in Sokkadi village on October 29, surrendered in Krishnagiri Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday,

The suspects were identified as Sokkadi C Rajan (60), AIADMK Krishnagiri west union secretary, T Kannan (65) and A Sumathi (35). They were arrested and remanded to prisons in Dharmapuri and Salem.

On October 29, due to a dispute over renovation of a temple in Sokkadi village, caste Hindus and Dalits pelted stones at each other when the former entered their settlement. The roof of a house and thatched wall were damaged in the violence.

Based on a complaint from the Dalit people, KRP dam police booked 10 BC and MBC community people, among them seven were arrested, and three absconded. Sokkadi C Rajan, who is named as prime accused in the case, Similarly, based on a complaint from a caste Hindu man, police booked a case against 13 Dalit people in which eight persons were arrested.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KRISHNAGIRI: Three people, including an AIADMK functionary, who are wanted in connection with the caste violence that happened in Sokkadi village on October 29, surrendered in Krishnagiri Fast Track Mahila Court on Wednesday, The suspects were identified as Sokkadi C Rajan (60), AIADMK Krishnagiri west union secretary, T Kannan (65) and A Sumathi (35). They were arrested and remanded to prisons in Dharmapuri and Salem. On October 29, due to a dispute over renovation of a temple in Sokkadi village, caste Hindus and Dalits pelted stones at each other when the former entered their settlement. The roof of a house and thatched wall were damaged in the violence. Based on a complaint from the Dalit people, KRP dam police booked 10 BC and MBC community people, among them seven were arrested, and three absconded. Sokkadi C Rajan, who is named as prime accused in the case, Similarly, based on a complaint from a caste Hindu man, police booked a case against 13 Dalit people in which eight persons were arrested.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp